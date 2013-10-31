Woman to give 'obese' children letters, no candy

VIEW ORIGINAL ARTICLE: SOURCE USA Today
A Fargo, N.D., woman says she will give trick-or-treaters that she deems "moderately obese" a letter instead of candy this Halloween.
"I just want to send a message to the parents of kids that are really overweight. ... I think it's just really irresponsible of parents to send them out looking for free candy just 'cause all the other kids are doing it," the woman said in a morning radio interview withY94. She wouldn't identify herself.
The letter states: "You child is, in my opinion, moderately obese and should not be consuming sugar and treats to the extent of some children this Halloween season."
UPDATE: This may be a hoax:
FARGO – Although many consider it a hoax, the story about a woman who told a Fargo morning radio show she plans to hand out letters instead of candy this Halloween has generated buzz across the country.
But few are convinced there is a “Cheryl,” especially faithful listeners of the popular Y-94 morning show hosted by Rat, Zero and Maggie.