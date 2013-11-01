Welcome to Respectful Debate. This nation is a long standing nation whose Admin has gone missing. I'd been hoping that someone would take it over, but since no one had, I asked if I could. Most know that I've been here for 5 years, but this is my debut as a seeder and Nation Admin. Mistakes will be made...Humans are fallible. :) Be patient with me and each other and we will do fine.

This Nation is an open nation and most will be welcome here.

For the re-launch of this nation, I'd like to ask the members...what are you looking for in terms of content? I want us to shape this together. So suggestions?

Please Remember:

No name calling. Address the comment not the commentator. Act like an adult.

Address all public figures by their name. If you can't resist using Obummer or LyinRyan...this might not be the nation for you.

This is not a free for all and you will receive three warnings before being blocked for not following the rules of this Nation.

I'd like to add...leave the stereotypes and avoid blanket statements. We are individuals and none of us likely fit any particular stereotype and those types of comments usually don't foster respectful debate. This is for us.

Let's have some fun.