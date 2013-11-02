Newsvine

What are the political talking points that drive you nuts?

By fireryone
Sat Nov 2, 2013 3:07 PM
The one that irritates me the most is that people on "welfare" don't work and will not work. Looking at just the SNAP Program, from this source :http://feedingamerica.org/how-we-fight-hunger/programs-and-services/public-assistance-programs/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program/snap-myths-realities.aspx

PROGRAM FACTS

SNAP is targeted at the most vulnerable.

76% of SNAP households included a child, an elderly person, or a disabled person. These vulnerable households receive 83% of all SNAP benefits.[i]
SNAP eligibility is limited to households with gross income of no more than 130% of the federal poverty guideline, but the majority of households have income well below the maximum: 83% of SNAP households have gross income at or below 100% of the poverty guideline ($19,530 for a family of 3 in 2013), and these households receive about 91% of all benefits. 61% of SNAP households have gross income at or below 75% of the poverty guideline ($14,648 for a family of 3 in 2013).[ii]
The average SNAP household has a gross monthly income of $744; net monthly income of $338 after the standard deduction and, for certain households, deductions for child care, medical expenses, and shelter costs; and countable resources of $331, such as a bank account.[iii]

So the majority of recipients are children, disabled and or elderly. Should we really expect this group to work?

What political talking points irritate you? Explain why and debunk them.

