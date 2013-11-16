Response Letter from my Representative during last debt ceiling, and my reply.

I had sent my Representative an e-mail to tell him my views prior to the debt ceiling vote during the shut down. This was his response:
Thank you for contacting me about the government shutdown. I appreciate hearing from you.
On October 1, 2013, the federal government shut down for the first time in 17 years after the Senate failed to pass a Continuing Resolution (C.R.) that would have kept the government open through FY 2014. The Senate's refusal to keep the government open forced thousands of federal employees to stay home and closed many cherished destinations to tours such as national parks and the United States Capitol.
During the two weeks before the shutdown, the House passed several C.R.s that would have kept the government open. Prominent among these was H.J.Res 59, which included a one-year delay in the individual mandate to obtain health insurance under ObamaCare and a requirement that all members of Congress, their staff, the president, vice president, and all political appointees within the administration purchase their health insurance on the ObamaCare exchange. Additionally, no subsidy would be provided for these individuals beyond that which is required by law for all Americans. Unfortunately, the Senate refused to even consider these proposals.
On October 16, the House passed H.R. 2775, the Continuing Appropriations Act of 2014 by a vote of 285 to 144. H.R. 2775 funds the government through January 15, 2014 at the current operating rate of $986.3 billion and authorizes the president to suspend the debt limit through February 7, 2014. I voted against this bill because I promised that I would fight ObamaCare—not just cast symbolic, meaningless votes—but work hard to roll it back whenever and wherever possible. I also promised that I would oppose raising the debt ceiling without meaningful cuts to government spending. What Congress passed gets us out of the immediate political mess engulfing Washington D.C. without making any substantial changes for the American people.
These are perilous times for our country. People are dropping out of the workforce at an alarming rate. Healthcare premiums for families are skyrocketing and many employers have stopped hiring because of the costs associated in complying with ObamaCare. The solution is not contained in quick-fix approaches, but rather in a thoughtful, long-term approach that has the best interest of American families in mind. I stand ready to work with my colleagues in congress, as well as the president, to resolve these issues and promote fairness for the American people.
I appreciate the response. I have some additional thoughts.
I would prefer that instead of trying to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (which is the proper name for the law) that all members of the House of Representatives work together with the Senate and the President and improve the law so that it works properly and reduces costs.
The law, and yes I have read the entire law, already requires Congress and Staff to utilize the exchange. If you want to give up your portion of the employer contribution, then I have no problem with that. However I find it interesting that you would advocate for no employer subsidy be provided to Congressional Staff. Are they paid that well?
It is unacceptable to roll back this legislation that was passed legitimately by both chambers of Congress, signed into law by a duly elected President and deemed Constitutional by the Supreme Court of the United States. Our prior health care system was and in some aspects still is failing millions of people.
Tell me how you would feel if you had family member die of cancer simply because they lacked Medical Insurance and could not have proper preventative care?
Regarding the spending and debt:
I understand that you ran on opposing raising the debt ceiling. If the debt ceiling is not raised, then the government cannot pay the debts incurred by Congress. The Treasury had been using extraordinary measures for months to ensure debts were paid. I am sure that you know this, but your reply indicates that you don't believe it to be true. Please check, it is your job to understand the ramifications to the country that each piece of legislation will bring. The debt ceiling should be eliminated, revenues raised and additional budget cuts are necessary.
Spending has been cut fairly dramatically over the past several years. In order to balance the budget, which is important, why are no new revenues being considered? Closing Corporate tax loopholes would be a good start. We cannot just cut our way out of debt. While that will help, more help would be provided by doing both.
There is something dramatically out of balance when corporations can be allowed to pay no taxes and receive government subsidies. Balancing the budget on the backs of the poor, women and children just is not acceptable!
These are only perilous times because Congress is not working together to benefit the country. Congress has been completely ineffective in passing meaningful legislation. Voting 42 times to defund ACA...You have to be joking to think that is what we the people want Congress to do.
Please don't try to snow me with talking points. I'm a very well informed constituent and I pay close attention to the proceedings in my Government.