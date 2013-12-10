My 50th Birthday Surprise Party

I turned 50 on Sunday.

I had spoken to my Daughter on Friday. During that conversation she told me how busy she was helping to put together a company Holiday party at her husbands company.

Saturday afternoon, I had an appointment at a salon for hair and makeup that had been pre-arranged by my daughter. That was fun, and my hair and makeup looked fantastic afterwards. The instructions from my daughter were that following the appointment I was supposed to send her a picture so she could see the result.

The stylist asked me what my plans were for the evening. I told her that I didn't know for sure, but I suspected something was up. The truth is that I had known that there was going to be a party, but I didn't know where and what shape that party would take. I knew that it would have a 50's or Grease (the movie) theme. Somethings are just impossible not to notice when I work from home.

I tried to send that picture to my daughter and for some reason it just wouldn't go through. So I called her. She was at the grocery store with my granddaughter. They live in Chicago, and I'm in Idaho. It was a nice and pleasant conversation. She asked me what we were doing and I told her that as far as I knew we were going out for dinner and that would be the crux of the evening.

I then called my husband and he told me to pick up a pizza on the way home. My brother had called and wanted to get together for a drink. (the set up). So I did that, and went home. We ate the Pizza and took of for my brothers to pick him and his wife up. (I had to put on a pick shirt jacked that had Pink Ladies on the back. My husband and brother were both wearing a T-Birds t-shirt.

We arrived at the location and coincidentally parked next to one of my friends cars and she and her boyfriend were just getting out of the vehicle. They both pretended not to see us and went into the restaurant/grill as fast as possible.

We arrive at the door and walk into the restaurant. Standing there is a couple of my husbands coworkers. Then I see some of my daughters and her husbands friends. It was very surprising to me and touching that they would come to celebrate with me. My friend (the one we parked next to) came and gave me a hug. Then we are lead into a room on the right side of the restaurant. Well that room was really crowded and most of the people there were strangers.

It had snowed quite a bit on Saturday and apparently the original plan had to be scrapped because of the temperature. Then we were led to another room with no tables. While we were standing there my friend asked me if I had seen the gifts that were still in the first room. I said no, so she lead me back. This time I go further into that crowded room. There I see a woman dressed up as Sandy in Grease (at the end of the movie). She's wearing a curly blonde wig, black skinny pants and a black top that came off the shoulder, just like Olivia's costume. I started laughing...then I noticed her face. Wait, what??? No, it can't be. I just talked to her in Chicago an hour prior....no, so I look again. It was my daughter!! She was there!!!! OMG, I ran and gave her the biggest hug ever! Her husband was standing behind her. I asked her where my granddaughter was and she points behind me. I turn and there she is...all excited to see her Grandma. But hold on a sec...who has her?!? My mother!!! My mother was there too (she lives in AZ). I'm at this point shocked and super excited! I had tears streaming down my face from the moment I saw my daughter and it just got better from there.

There were tons of my long time friends, my husband, and my family (except my sister and nephew who weren't able to make it). It turned out that the surprise party was a much bigger surprise than I could ever have anticipated! The theme fell apart and the accommodations were a bit sketchy due to the weather, but none of that mattered. My daughter had pulled off the biggest and best surprise and that was the best gift and wow, how grateful and blessed am I!! I never in a million years expected to see them!

My daughter had also made a video of my life. It was so incredible and funny and touching...and it ended with You're 50!. I shouted NOOOOO. LOL, it was really funny.

I just had to share this with those who to know how it turned out and thought this would be the easiest way. My thanks to all of you on NV who had also wished me Happy Birthday. Muah, smooches and much love to you all as well!!