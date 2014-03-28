Sorry Means Nothing — Architecting A Life — Medium

Newsvine

Sorry Means Nothing

Seeded by fireryone
Seeded on Fri Mar 28, 2014 3:02 PM
Two little words go a long way.  I received an apology today from another member.  I am so tired of the hurt, animosity and strife that I see on the vine.  I've accepted the apology and intend to move on.  

In that light, I thought that maybe others would like the chance to make amends here so that we can have a more civil NV experience.

So if there is someone you've wronged here and you're not sure how to fix it, here's a chance to clear the air.

Lets make this our weekend to make peace on the vine.  

Please be respectful.

