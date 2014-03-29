Keep the momentum going - Some people still have reservations.

This is my challenge to those of you who REALLY want to make the vine a more civil and enjoyable experience. If you don't want to revert back to the way things were...Lets discuss how things can move forward.

Some may still feel an apology is owed, and some may still feel a desire to apologize. Hopefully those will come in time, but until then lets try to come up with how we will carry out our desire to move forward.

Some suggestions? Ideas?

Tell us how you plan to implement real change in your actions.