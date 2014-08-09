Validity of polls

Many members of Newsvine post polls. I think that is great, wonderful...fun and entertaining. The point is that it is for entertainment and cannot be extrapolated to the whole of Newsvine. The main reason is because an online poll contains a built in sampling bias. That sampling bias is called "self selection".

This article from The Fallacy Files has a really simple explanation:

Consider this paragraph from the article:

Opinion polls, like other surveys, are a way of inferring the characteristics of a large group—called "the population"—from a small sample of it. In order for this inference to be cogent, the sample must accurately represent the population. Thus, the main error to avoid is an unrepresentative sample. For example, the most famous polling fiasco was the Literary Digest poll in the 1936 presidential election. The magazine surveyed over two million people, chosen from the magazine's subscriber list, phone books, and car registrations. Even though the sample was enormous, it was unrepresentative of the population of voters because not everyone could afford a phone or car during the Depression, and those who could tended to vote Republican in greater numbers than those who couldn't. As a result of this biased sample, the poll showed Republican Alf Landon beating the winner, Democrat Franklin Roosevelt.

That was a huge blunder in reporting election results caused by sampling bias. So what is self selection bias? According to Wikipedia it is:

In statistics, self-selection bias arises in any situation in which individuals select themselves into a group, causing a biased sample with nonprobability sampling. It is commonly used to describe situations where the characteristics of the people which cause them to select themselves in the group create abnormal or undesirable conditions in the group. Self-selection bias is a major problem in research in sociology, psychology, economics and many other social sciences.[1] In such fields, a poll suffering from such bias is termed a self-selecting opinion poll or "SLOP".[2] The term is also used in criminology to describe the process by which specific predispositions may lead an offender to choose a criminal career and lifestyle. While the effects of self-selection bias are closely related to those of selection bias, the problem arises for rather different reasons; thus there may be a purposeful intent on the part of respondents leading to self-selection bias whereas other types of selection bias may arise more inadvertently, possibly as the result of mistakes by those designing any given study.

Why should it matter? It should matter when trying to make assumptions about the population. A self selected poll can only be used for entertainment. Unless a poll is scientific and the sample is drawn at random, the results should not be used to make assumptions regarding the views of the population.

Here are 2 more articles that go into more detail. http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Self-selection_bias and from Gallup: http://www.janda.org/c10/Lectures/topic05/GallupFAQ.htm.

I'm not discouraging anyone to do polls or read poll results. I am just trying to provide information prior to the upcoming election and polling cycle. Also its good to be careful how one uses poll results.