Our community is worth preserving

Over the weekend a viner posted a lovely article about her finding the true meaning of wealth. Wealth is found in the love and support of our family, friends and even in the kindness of strangers.

The follow up of this viners article was an attempt to help ease her financial suffering. Many detractors showed up and used the CoH in a technically correct manner. Many articles were collapsed. Newsvine tools should be used to report acts against the CoH and they should be used in accordance with the spirit of the vine. The vine is a community. The head moderators title Newsvine Director of Community. The collapsed articles remain collapsed because of the technical violation. However the intent of the action was within the spirit of the community so this mod also donated to the cause.

My reason for writing this article is to try and get a few people to think about how they use the tools of NV. Newsvine gives us the ability to create our own nation and to gather friends and frienemies and have the discussions we choose to have. We are all held to the standards of the NV User agreement and the CoH. So if you see an article you don't like instead of using the report feature...consider skipping by it. Use the collapse feature for spammers and not for spite.

There are several articles on the front page from both sides that I'd rather not read. You know what I do? I don't read them. Don't give into the bait of an inflammatory headline. If you don't like the vine member seeding the story you are in control and should be able to resist the urge to click on that article and voice your disgust. If you want to make a difference here, do it for the right reasons and do it in the right way. You don't make a difference by taking bait, or by reporting every perceived CoH violation. You make a difference be being a good example. You make a difference by seeding and posting things you want to read. You have quite a bit of control over your experience and content here. Use the tools.

As a result of the negativity toward this moment of kindness some are looking elsewhere. We are better than this as a community. Don't give up. Don't give in. Yes we might have to suck it up and take unfairness, but so do they. Life isn't fair and we either take our ball home or we stay and play. Bullies win when good people give up and move on. Use the tools.

I want this weekend to mean something. I know for fact it means something to that one vine member. Let's make it mean that we are also willing to preserve the kindness and sense of community that many of us felt in reading these articles.

Let's stay and work with the Mods and even with the opposition to find a middle where we all can get what we want out of this wonderful place.

Note: Some of this article is based on comments I've posted in some discussions. None of this is a call out in anyway. I am seeking solutions and not more discontent.