Monday Writing Challenge Week 2 - My welfare story

When I was 20 I got pregnant, I had been told that I could not conceive. I found out this news at 18 weeks. I'll just say that denial is a powerful thing. I had an easy breezy 1st trimester (not hard when you're unaware) When I told my boss that I was pregnant, he asked me what I intended to do. I said that I'll be keeping the baby and I intend to raise it myself. He told me on the spot that I was fired. He said he couldn't have a pregnant woman working for him. The father and I had parted ways before I knew I was pregnant. He had no interest in being a father.

I was out of work and almost 20 weeks pregnant. I was single and living with 2 roommates and they didn't relish the idea of their party days being over so I was asked to leave.

I decided to go to my home town and tell my family about my situation. My family was very supportive and offered to help me any way they could. My grandmother suggested I go see about public assistance. She suggested it because she knew my mom was still raising kids and didn't have a lot of extra money. I could live at home, but needed to not be an added burden on the household. We lived in a very small town at the time, so there weren't a lot of job prospects and I didn't really have a lot of skills.

So I ended up receiving Aid for Families with Dependent Children (AFDC). AFDC provided a small monthly cash payment, Food stamps and Medicaid. AFDC in the state I lived had a jobs program. The jobs program would spend time evaluating skills, interests and would negotiate with companies to hire and provide on the job training. I wanted to work so I signed up for everything I could participate in and was able to land a job within 2 months of my daughters birth. Because I lived with my mother, I was given 120 per month food stamps and Medicaid paid for prenatal care, birth and follow up care. I worked that job for several years and had many advancements. This time I was on AFDC for a total of 7 months. I was off it immediately after landing that job. I closed my case.

Round 2 came a few years later. My daughter was 3, and I no longer had that job due to a change in ownership. I decided to move to go back to college as the best way to get off welfare permanently and to ensure that I and my daughter never needed it again. Unfortunately I made a really bad decision one night and had unprotected sex and got pregnant. I was devastated. The last thing I wanted to do was to have another child I couldn't afford and to do it at tax payer expense again. I spent a great deal of time thinking about what was the right thing to do. I had always known that I wanted one child, but that wasn't all...I knew that was all I could parent. I knew myself well enough to know that I couldn't be a good parent to more than one child. I made the decision based on what I felt was the right thing to do for the daughter I had, for the potential life and for myself. It was in that priority order. My decision was based on what was best for my daughter. I terminated that pregnancy at the 7th week and I borrowed money from a friend to do so. It requires cash upfront to have an abortion and I had to travel 150 miles to have the procedure.

With that partially behind me, I was set for school, I had applied for grants and student loans and had been approved for them. I moved to the town I was going to attend school 2 months before school started. I left my daughter with my mom for the that time so I could find a place to live/job and get settled.

The place to live happened right away. The job was more difficult. I ran out of time and my daughter came to be with me, so I re-opened my case. Hate me or judge me, I was going to take care of my child and even though I personally didn't enjoy going this route again I would do what I had to do for her. It was for her and she deserved it. Her mom had started working and paying into the system at age 13. My SS statements prove that.

AFDC gave me about 150 cash, I got 228 in food stamps and both my daughter and I were covered by Medicaid. As soon as it was feasible I had my tubes tied. That allowed me to finally put the abortion behind me. I was able to move on.

I remained on AFDC for 2 years. The first two years of college. This time the Jobs program required me to have work related activities and luckily attending college full time fulfilled that requirement. At my Junior year, I received a work study position. If anyone is familiar with Work Study, there is usually a wait list for an opening. Once you get a work study job, you tend to hold onto it as long as possible. I worked 20 hours a week for minimum wage. My food stamps were cut to 15 dollars a month. I closed my case.

I lived on my student loans and my mother provided my child care, by this time she had money and had retired. I remained in college and obtained a BS and an MS. This path allowed me to be home with my child more than being away at a job. I treated college as a full time job and I worked it at least 8 hours a day and I maintained a work study position the entire time I was in school.

I began working for the DHS agency upon receiving my MS. I started out at 14 an hour and within 8 years I had worked my way up through the organization and had received several awards for my work. When I left that position, I was earning 55K and had managed to save a few million in tax payer funds. I now make substantially more than that and work in the private sector. This is just to demonstrate that for me, the route I took made me pretty comfortably middle class.

The year I started at the department, was the same year that Welfare reform passed. I was part of the implementation evaluation team. We had to compare how our state implemented the program and the outcomes.

I got to know both sides of the programs, both as a recipient and as a program/policy auditor. Welfare reform altered the jobs program and made it less effective. The agency no longer helps find a job in the same way it did before. TANF improved some aspects, such as providing child care. Child care didn't exist under AFDC. TANF does not accept attending university as a legitimate work activity. You can attend a trade school but nothing for more than 1 year. Our state has a 2 year lifetime limit.

I'm not saying that we should enable all recipients to do what they want and not work...but I am noticing a difference and now in our state which has the lowest minimum wage in the country and gives the least amount of welfare, it is now paying more to stay on the program than it did when I was on. When I was on welfare, minimum wage paid more than welfare...enough more that work was preferable.

No one really wants to take tax payer money and live on it. Most people want a hand up. I am so grateful to live in a country that gave me support while I worked through my difficulties so that I could become a contributor. Welfare might make some of you mad, but people like me...we thank you too.

Caveat: This article is written from memory and there may be some errors in my memory.