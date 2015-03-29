Truth and Lies by Omission

Pinocchio, a symbol of untruthfulness. Source

I've been pondering this issue for a while now because honesty, truthfulness and integrity are very important to me.

I feel that a lie by omission is every bit as dishonest as an outright lie.

In recent years (decades) our media has stopped telling us the truth..or maybe they never really did tell us the truth.

Politicians lie regularly, they lie by omission, out right lies and by misleading and twisting facts in their favor. It's my expectation that our news reporters and commentators should call out, confront and if necessary prove that our leaders are engaging in such things.

But what if it's personal?

What do you do if someone lies to you outright or hides the truth from you by omission. How do you convince someone that omitting something is just as destructive as an outright lie? Does full disclosure harm or help your feelings of trust in another person?

How and when does a lie by omission become so egregious that you'll never be able to regain trust? How do we get to the point that we no longer require truth and honesty in our political leaders, media and even our loved ones?

Wikipedia defines lie by omission:

Also known as a continuing misrepresentation, a lie by omission occurs when an important fact is left out in order to foster a misconception. Lying by omission includes failures to correct pre-existing misconceptions. When the seller of a car declares it has been serviced regularly but does not tell that a fault was reported at the last service, the seller lies by omission. It can be compared to dissimulation.

How do we change the course when we are handed a line of bull, or told only a favorable part of the whole? More importantly is how do we establish truthfulness as a requirement in people we elect, get news from and even those we love?

NOTE: I realize the Wikipedia article has multiple issues, it is used solely for the graphic and definition of lie by Omission.