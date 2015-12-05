In Response to Shiznit who doesn't give 2 F's about 2nd amendment rights

This article is my response to the author of the opinion piece linked here. I get that you're mad and tired of all the gun violence, I am too...I'm pretty sure we all are. But I disagree with you about not giving a fuck about 2nd amendment rights.

You should absolutely give a fuck and more than 2 thank you very much. Not caring about rights is how we got here. Here is where we test everyone for drug use without cause prior to giving them a job. Here is where we have to take our shoes off to board a plane and here is where women are having a really hard time exercising their right to access abortion services. The fact is, the 2nd Amendment exists and it must carry equal importance to all the other amendments. To claim other wise makes you on par with those who would seek to make it harder to vote, seek reproductive healthcare, speak freely etc. Not giving fucks about rights is how we ended up with internment camps for Americans of Japanese descent. It is how a presidential candidate advocates for making a list of Muslim Americans.

Not giving a fuck about rights is how we all lose.

Gun violence is horrible. Something must be done, but on this very important issue we absolutely have to work together. We are strongest when we are working together toward a common purpose.

Despite some of the extreme rhetoric, we have the common goal of preventing, curbing and/or curtailing the amount of gun violence in the country. We know that gun violence affects people from all walks of life. Solutions have to come from working together.

There are things that can be done...common sense things like flagging people on the terror watch list when they buy or attempt to buy weapons and ammo. This should be agreed to by both sides. Can't we get that done? I'm torn about this because in reality the list is flawed and there have been several innocent people placed on the list. I don't feel comfortable stripping rights from an innocent American who is on the list. See prior mentioned internment camps. The list can be made accurate and legal remedies can be provided to get innocent people removed from the list expeditiously.

We have to take a deep breath, calm the fuck down and work together. What other choice is there?

Do we want to find out? I don't know that I want to know the answer to that question.

Get mad, stay passionate, get engaged...but don't pretend that Constitutional rights don't matter. They do.