Olympic skier Picabo Street beat up her dad: police | New York Post

SALT LAKE CITY — Olympic gold-medalist skier Picabo Street has been charged with assault and domestic violence after authorities say she pushed her father down the stairs in a Utah home in December. Street told police she locked her 76-year-old father in the basement of a Park City house after pushing him and then called authorities, according to charging documents released Wednesday. She says her father, Roland Street, pulled her hair in the Dec. 23 fight at a house near Park City that police say Street’s three children witnessed. Picabo Street of the USA stands with her gold medal at an awards ceremony during the 1998 Winter Olympic Games in Nagano, Japan.Photo: Getty Images