Defunding Planned Parenthood's dire effects

Women stopped using the most effective types of contraception and more babies were born on the government’s tab after Texas cut off funding from Planned Parenthood clinics, a team of Texas researchers said Wednesday.
The number of claims for long-acting contraception plummeted by more than a third and births paid for by Medicaid rose 27 percent, the team at the University of Texas at Austin reported.
“This change is worrisome, since increased access to long-acting, reversible contraception methods is a priority of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and one study has indicated substantial unmet demand for long-acting, reversible contraception methods in Texas,” they wrote in their report, published in the New England Journal of Medicine.