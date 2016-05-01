What spanking does to children | WOAI

Experts examined the pros and cons of spanking a child and say five decades of research reveal zero pros - only cons. Their analysis, published in the Journal of Family Psychology, examines 50 years of spanking studies involving nearly 160,000 children. While some parents spank children to stop or correct bad behavior, the study suggests the opposite happens. The behavior can get worse both immediately and in time. Study author Elizabeth Gershoff also noted the similarities between spanking and physical abuse. "We as a society think of spanking and physical abuse as distinct behaviors," Gershoff said in a press release. "Yet our research shows that spanking is linked with the same negative child outcomes as abuse, just to a slightly lesser degree." Negative outcomes of spanking include mental health problems, anti-social behavior, aggression, and cognitive difficulties.