VA prosecutors: Police tasing was incompetent

Prosecutors on Tuesday will explain in a report their decision to not charge three officers in the 2013 repeated tasing of a Virginia man who later died in police custody, concluding that the officers acted incompetently and negligently, but did not commit any felonies.

Prosecutors said they evaluated the incident for potential major felonies, such as murder and manslaughter, and lesser felonies such as malicious wounding, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. But while the detailed, 76-page report cites the officers’ defense of their conduct, it makes no reference to officer statements that were contradicted in video footage first revealed by MSNBC last November – and which ultimately led to widespread condemnation.