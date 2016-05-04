Fischer's fallacy of difference: why Hillary is not a Republican

Fischer’s Historians’ Fallacies was my father’s way to introduce me to formal critical thinking. Though Fischer focussed on dissecting errors of thinking in historical writing, his insights apply to most of life. One of his fallacies, the fallacy of difference, seems to occur far too often during this campaign. I believe that the claim “Clinton is a Republican” is an example of this.
The fallacy of difference
During a primary campaign it is natural and even wholesome to focus on the differences between the candidates. After all, the goal of primaries is to choose one among several people as the person to represent the party and to run in the general election, with the hope of governing afterwards.