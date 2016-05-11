Sanders' Problem: To Win, He Needs Clinton's Superdelegates | RealClearPolitics

Early in the campaign, Sanders said his plan was to win a majority of pledged delegates, which would persuade the superdelegates to support him as well. That's no longer feasible. Clinton has 1,705 pledged delegates. Sanders has 1,415. Clinton's 290-delegate lead in pledged delegates is far bigger than any lead Barack Obama had over Clinton during the 2008 primaries. Sanders would need to win 66 percent of the remaining pledged delegates to close the gap. So far, he's won just 45 percent of them.