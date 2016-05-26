Vince Foster's sister pens blistering op-ed shaming Trump for his insane conspiracy theories

“It is beyond contempt that a politician would use a family tragedy to further his candidacy, but such is the character of Donald Trump displayed in his recent comments to The Washington Post,” writes Sheila Foster Anthony. “In this interview, Trump cynically, crassly and recklessly insinuated that my brother, Vincent W. Foster Jr., may have been murdered because ‘he had intimate knowledge of what was going on’ and that Hillary Clinton may have somehow played a role in Vince’s death. How wrong. How irresponsible. How cruel.”

It certainly is, although it’s sadly not surprising given how he’s run his presidential campaign so far.

Anthony goes on to note that “five investigations, including by independent counsels Robert B. Fiske Jr. and Kenneth Starr, concluded that Vince suffered from severe depression that caused him to be unable to sleep, unable to work, unable to think straight, and finally to take his own life.” She also recounts her own personal history of seeing her brother struggle with his personal demons and of the intense demands of his job.

