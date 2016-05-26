A dreaded superbug found for the first time in a U.S. woman - CNN.com

(CNN)The United States' first known case of a superbug that cannot be killed by a last resort-style kind of antibiotic was detailed in a report by the U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Tom Frieden announced the case at the National Press Club in Washington.
A 49-year-old Pennsylvania woman showed the presence of a rare kind of E. coli infection that is resistant to antibiotics, even Colistin, which doctors sometimes use as a last resort when other antibiotics fail.
