Newsvine

fireryone

About Articles: 15 Seeds: 61 Comments: 44192 Since: Oct 2008

A dreaded superbug found for the first time in a U.S. woman - CNN.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by fireryone View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Thu May 26, 2016 6:49 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 (CNN)The United States' first known case of a superbug that cannot be killed by a last resort-style kind of antibiotic was detailed in a report by the U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Tom Frieden announced the case at the National Press Club in Washington.

A 49-year-old Pennsylvania woman showed the presence of a rare kind of E. coli infection that is resistant to antibiotics, even Colistin, which doctors sometimes use as a last resort when other antibiotics fail. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor