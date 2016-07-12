Bernie Sanders Endorses Rival Hillary Clinton : NPR

Newsvine

Bernie Sanders Endorses Rival Hillary Clinton

The lingering chasm between presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her chief primary rival was bridged Tuesday, with Sen. Bernie Sanders teaming up with Clinton at a campaign event, where he formally endorsed Clinton's bid for the White House.

A party united: Bernie Sanders backs Hillary Clinton. The Democratic presidential candidates, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, seen here before the start of the Univision, Washington Post Democratic presidential debate in March. Wilfredo Lee/AP

"Secretary Clinton has won the Democratic nominating process, and I congratulate her for that," Sanders said. "She will be the Democratic nominee for president and I intend to do everything I can to make certain she will be the next president of the United States.

