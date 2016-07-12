Bernie Sanders Endorses Rival Hillary Clinton : NPR

The lingering chasm between presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her chief primary rival was bridged Tuesday, with Sen. Bernie Sanders teaming up with Clinton at a campaign event, where he formally endorsed Clinton's bid for the White House.

A party united: Bernie Sanders backs Hillary Clinton. The Democratic presidential candidates, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, seen here before the start of the Univision, Washington Post Democratic presidential debate in March. Wilfredo Lee/AP

"Secretary Clinton has won the Democratic nominating process, and I congratulate her for that," Sanders said. "She will be the Democratic nominee for president and I intend to do everything I can to make certain she will be the next president of the United States.