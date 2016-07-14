he mom shame train rolls on... Someone call Chrissy Teigen!
The latest? Victoria Beckham celebrated the fifth birthday of her daughter, Harper, on Sunday with a sweet message -- "Happy Birthday baby girl. We all love you so much X kisses from mummy X" -- and this photo, featuring the kisses:
Victoria Beckham Under Fire for Kissing Daughter on the Mouth as Moms Defend 'Beautiful' Photo
