My brand is crisis...I think I've been in crisis mode so long, I know no other way.

This article is meta..it is personal. My family is going through quite a bit and instead of derailing a conspiracy theory seed, I thought I'd invite my vine friends into my drama here. This is a link to the comment where I summed up the situation.

So many of my nearest and dearest friends old and new made some really wonderful comments in support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all. Each of you have touched me and I will never forget it. Never.

When dealing with any difficult situation, I've opted to look for the lesson being taught. Invariably there is a lesson. Katrix nailed it when she said "And remember - you do have to put yourself first. You're no good to those you're trying to help if you run yourself to the ground. I know it's hard to do, but .. please try."

I do not ever put myself first. EVER. I gained entry into this crisis already in crisis because of my failure to take care of myself. This was really bad timing to enter a very serious issue in an already weakened state of being. As a result my emotions are all over the map and I've done some stupid things that made the situation more difficult for me. This time more than any other time in my life...the lesson I have learned is that I absolutely have to get my mental health ducks in a row...so to speak. LOL.

Right now isn't a good time to be unsure or unsteady. There is too much at stake. Way too much. I've made an appointment to see my Doc and I will make sure to take care of myself.

I don't know what the long term outcome will be, but I know that in spite of the dysfunction in my family when push comes to shove, we show up and we take care of what needs to be handled. I have learned that I cannot be the only hero in the family and I can count on others to step up. I have to learn how to get out of crisis mode. I'm just not sure what that looks like yet.

Thanks again to those who are offering an ear and support. I will need it and I accept your offers of friendship and support. I am eternally grateful to the wonderful people I've met on the vine. A special thank you to the Butthead co admins. You all are so special!

I love you!