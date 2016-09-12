Hillary Clinton Has Beaten The Bully As Trump Hypocritically Whines About Name Calling

Donald Trump is trying to gin up outrage over Hillary Clinton calling half of his supporters “deplorable”, and yet this is a man who routinely insults and name calls and has done so since he announced his candidacy.

Today Trump called for Clinton to drop out of the race because she spoke the truth, and in the doing, dipped her toes once into the murky waters in which Trump lives.

Here’s the problem: Donald Trump is in no position to object to name calling. Going down this road makes Trump look like he doesn’t even realize who he is and how he conducts himself. That or he thinks he can say whatever he wants because he hates being “politically correct” and he just “says what he thinks” but no one else can do the same, certainly not about him or his supporters.

That’s not the way it works.

But mostly Trump hasn’t a leg to stand on because insulting people is his game.

The New York Times has a list of “the 258 People, Places and Things Donald Trump Has Insulted on Twitter” alone, since he announced his run. The list was published on August 22.

They write, “Since declaring his candidacy for president last June, Donald Trump has used Twitter to lob insults at presidential candidates, journalists, news organizations, nations, a Neil Young song and even a lectern in the Oval Office. We know this because we’ve read, tagged and quoted them all. Below, a directory of sorts, with links to the original tweets.”