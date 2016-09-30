Trump suggests in one exchange that his incendiary comments about Mexicans made during his campaign kickoff — he said people coming here from the country were “rapists” — were premeditated. Another answer shows Trump bragging about how he signs hundreds of real estate leases but relies on others to actually read and review the documents.
Here Is Donald Trump's Newly Released Videotaped Deposition - BuzzFeed News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Sep 30, 2016 11:45 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment