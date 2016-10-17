Head of US police chiefs' group apologizes to 'communities of color'

The president of an organization representing U.S. and international police officials apologized on Monday for the role law enforcement has played in “society’s historical mistreatment of communities of color.” The remarks by Terrence Cunningham, president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, come amid a recent string of killings of black men and women by officers that have sparked protests across the United States and calls for greater accountability in the use of deadly force. According to a transcript provided by the group, Cunningham, speaking at the group’s convention in San Diego, did not make mention of any particular incident, including the fatal shooting in nearby El Cajon last month of Ugandan refugee Alfred Olango by officers.