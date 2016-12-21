White Idaho High School Football Player Charged in Rape of Black, Disabled Teammate Will Avoid Jail Time

A white Idaho high school football player who was originally charged with brutally raping a black, mentally disabled teammate with a coat hanger was allowed to plead guilty to a lesser felony Friday, with prosecutors now claiming that the attack was neither a sex crime nor racially motivated, the Times-News reports.

John R.K. Howard, 19, originally of Keller, Texas, pleaded guilty Friday in a Twin Falls, Idaho, courtroom to injury to a child. According to the news site, Howard will likely be sentenced to two to three years of probation, which he may be able to complete in Texas. Prosecutors will reportedly recommend that Howard serve 300 hours of community service.

Still, the 19-year-old will completely avoid prison or jail time for his part in the brutal October 2015 attack of a black, mentally disabled teammate after a football practice at Dietrich High School. According to the Times-News, he may even ultimately be able to have his conviction dismissed if he completes his probation without any issues and without committing any more crimes.