What is the purpose of Administration Nation?

It's come to our attention that many people still do not understand the objectives of AN. I'll start out by posting for public consideration the AN Bio, Mission and Goals.

About This NationOne Line Bio This is the place where admins can discuss problems. Any problems. It is only for admins of other nations. About, Bylaws, Other Information Mission: Provide a forum for active administrators to share expertise and opinions on the administration of Newsvine nations. Goals: • Evolve fair and effective guidelines for administration• Resolve issues through advice, support and information• Do no harm: conduct business in the abstract without references to individual viners• Set an example for following the spirit of the CoH, not simply the technical letter of the guidelines.

Administration Nation is solely a voluntary endeavor. No one is beholden to participate, nor does this nation give a flying fuck about how others moderate their nations.

AN's point is and has been to provide guidance and camaraderie to other administrators who desire such. That is all, nothing more.

It's been recommended that I post this article to clarify our stance.

If AN as a nation cared how others Admin in their nations, the nation would say so. We don't and haven't. I could point out that those who think AN is all up in their business, should remember that if you don't like what happens in any nation, even AN...stay out of it. The only thing we can control is ourselves.

AN is a topical nation. Don't like it, don't participate. For those who do like it but think it gives you leverage to trash other nations or NV members, also stay out. That's not the purpose here.