'Dear White People' Is Here To Show You There Is No One-Way Solution To Solving America's Racial Tension

But even with a detailed look into each complex character’s perspective on all the incidents happening within the world around them, the underlying message of Dear White People the show is just as prominent as it was in the movie: There is no one-size-fits-all solution to combating or solving racial tension.

If the constant conflicts between the small fraction of brown students at Winchester University is any indication, then people of color were just as unaware and at odds with each other in regards to fixing the racial and social injustices as the actual proponents of racism.

The final episode’s chaotic and realistic ending made it even more excruciatingly clear that “my way or the highway” style-thinking in terms of dissolving discrimination only increased the divide between more than just the oppressed and the oppressors but it created division among the targets of racism too—at least, that’s the message Bell seemed to take away after wrapping up the first season of the show.

In a phone interview with Newsweek recently, Bell brought light to the show’s underlying theme—we need to work together to bring about long-lasting change.

“Everybody has a part to play and you see that in the series as we go out. Whether or not the majority thinks that this person’s way of handling or breaking through the system to create change is the right way or popular way doesn’t matter. What is your purpose and how can you contribute? To the best of your abilities, given your background, everything—what is the best way that you can contribute? What is your purpose?” he said. “Everybody has some way to contribute.”