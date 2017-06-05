Newsvine

fireryone

About Articles: 16 Seeds: 62 Comments: 44491 Since: Oct 2008

Calling for a moratorium on Gang Collapsing of articles and seeds.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By fireryone
Mon Jun 5, 2017 4:33 PM
Can we just stop with the childish collapsing of articles.  There are ways to avoid seeing things that you don't want to see, but taking down content you don't agree with is beyond the pale.

Can we get agreement to stop being jerks? 

