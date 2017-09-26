Good bye Newsvine - Thank you.

Wow, so here we are a few days before the end of Newsvine. This is going to be a dramatic change for me as I am leaving Idaho and embarking on a new adventure on the beach at the same time this community is shuttering. It leaves a lump in my throat thinking about walking away from all the memories I've made in Idaho and on Newsvine. Some say that this is just a blog site, but to me it's been a lot more than that. It has been a lot of fun, it's been serious and it's been here for me when I've needed some camaraderie. I reallly am going to miss this place...and probably Idaho too. :)

Thank you to all my friends and frenemies for making me smarter and being the wonderful group of people that I have come to love, admire and respect. A lot of you have impacted me in many positive ways and for that I thank you.

I will miss you all so much...that is unless we meet up elsewhere. I certainly hope we cross paths again.

If we don't, I wish you joy, peace and love.

Be well!!

Fireryone