Good bye Newsvine - Thank you.

By fireryone
Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:21 PM
Wow, so here we are a few days before the end of Newsvine.  This is going to be a dramatic change for me as I am leaving Idaho and embarking on a new adventure on the beach at the same time this community is shuttering.  It leaves a lump in my throat thinking about walking away from all the memories I've made in Idaho and on Newsvine.  Some say that this is just a blog site, but to me it's been a lot more than that.  It has been a lot of fun, it's been serious and it's been here for me when I've needed some camaraderie.  I reallly am going to miss this place...and probably Idaho too. :) 

Thank you to all my friends and frenemies for making me smarter and being the wonderful group of people that I have come to love, admire and respect. A lot of you have impacted me in many positive ways and for that I thank you. 

I will miss you all so much...that is unless we meet up elsewhere. I certainly hope we cross paths again. 

If we don't, I wish you joy, peace and love.

Be well!!

 

Fireryone

 

